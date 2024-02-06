Skip to Content
Got questions about Trump, the Supreme Court and 2024? Ask them here

By
Published 12:00 pm

By Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

(CNN) — Supreme Court justices will hear arguments this week related to the 2024 presidential election. We’re here to answer your questions about what’s going on.

It’s one of several cases that the court, a third of which was nominated to the bench by former President Donald Trump, may ultimately hear related to his most recent campaign.

