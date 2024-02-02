House Judiciary Committee subpoenas Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis

By Zachary Cohen, CNN

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been subpoenaed by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan to produce documents related to the use and spending of federal funds, according to copy of the subpoena obtained by CNN.

Willis is the Georgia district attorney who brought the 2020 election subversion case against former President Donald Trump.

The subpoena is part of a broader investigation by Jordan, an Ohio Republican, that is focused on Willis’ use of federal funds.

House Republicans are also investigating unsubstantiated allegations that Willis engaged in an improper romantic relationship with her lead prosecutor on the Georgia election subversion case, Nathan Wade, according to a previous letter from Jordan.

That letter piggybacked on claims made by former President Donald Trump and two of his co-defendants as part of an effort to get the criminal charges against them in Georgia dismissed and Willis disqualified from the case.

Willis has denied Jordan’s previous requests for documents.

The original court filing containing the allegations did not provide direct evidence of an improper relationship between Willis and Wade. Neither Wade nor Willis have commented. The DA’s office said they would respond in court filings, facing a Friday deadline.

The co-defendant who filed the initial motion, former Trump campaign official Mike Roman, accused Willis of benefitting financially from her alleged relationship with Wade, who allegedly used earnings from the case on vacations they took.

Jordan’s previous letter leaned heavily on those accusations and requests that Wade turn over documents and communications House Republicans believe are relevant to their oversight of “politically motivated prosecutions by state and local officials.”

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee have long sought to undermine the credibility of Willis’s case against Trump and more than a dozen co-defendants.

The Fulton County district attorney’s office has rebuffed a number of Jordan’s earlier demands for documents.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

