About half of Iowa GOP caucusgoers identify with MAGA movement, early entrance poll shows

By Ariel Edwards-Levy, CNN

(CNN) — ﻿About half of Republican caucusgoers in Iowa identify with the MAGA movement, and few are willing to acknowledge President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory as legitimate, according to the initial results of CNN’s entrance poll for the Iowa Republican presidential caucuses.

The results provide a glimpse of the type of voters turning out to participate in the first contest of the 2024 campaign. Roughly half identify themselves as part of the MAGA movement, referring to the “Make America Great Again” slogan popularized by former President Donald Trump in 2016.

And about two-thirds say they do not believe that Biden’s victory over Trump four years ago was legitimate. There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Few GOP caucusgoers express concerns about the criminal charges Trump currently faces. Roughly 6 in 10 say that they’d consider Trump fit for the presidency if he were to be convicted of a crime, with only about one-third saying they wouldn’t see him as fit in that circumstance.

A majority of Republican caucusgoers in Iowa describe themselves as conservatives, with more than half – roughly 54% – calling themselves “very conservative.” That would be an increase from 2016, when 40% called themselves very conservative.

Most GOP caucusgoers – about 6 in 10 – say a federal law should be implemented to ban most or all abortions nationwide in the wake of the 2022 Supreme Court decision overturning Roe vs. Wade. But while about 1 in 10 caucusgoers call abortion their top concern out of a list of four issues, far more cite immigration (about 37%) or the economy (roughly 36%). Roughly another tenth pick foreign policy.

Roughly three-quarters of caucusgoers who consider themselves part of the MAGA movement backed Trump, as did more than half of White born-again or evangelical Christians, and about 6 in 10 of those who consider themselves very conservative. Those numbers mark a shift in the Republican electoral landscape from the 2016 Iowa caucus, when White evangelicals and very conservative voters broke in favor of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz over Trump. Caucusgoers who described themselves as political independents also broke for Trump over his rivals this year, the early entrance poll suggests.

Entrance polls are a valuable tool to help us understand caucusgoers’ demographic profile and political views. Like all surveys, however, entrance polls are estimates, not precise measurements of the electorate.

That’s particularly true for the preliminary set of entrance poll numbers, which hasn’t yet been weighted to match the final results of the caucuses.

The entrance poll for Iowa’s Republican presidential caucus was conducted by Edison Research on behalf of the National Election Pool. It includes 551 interviews with Republican caucus participants across 45 different caucus locations. Results for the full sample have a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points; it is larger for subgroups.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.