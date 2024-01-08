Reports: Police investigating incident involving Boebert and her ex-husband

By Melissa Alonso, CNN

(CNN) — Police in Colorado are investigating an incident involving US Rep. Lauren Boebert and her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, while they were at a restaurant on Saturday night, according to The Denver Post.

The Silt Police Department was called to the Miner’s Claim restaurant in Silt, Colorado, on Saturday, said the department’s police chief Mike Kite, who declined to describe the nature of the incident to the newspaper.

No one was taken into custody, Kite told The Denver Post.

The Colorado Republican responded to the incident in a statement provided to CNN saying, “This is a sad situation for all that keeps escalating and another reason I’m moving. I didn’t punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested. I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options.”

CNN has reached out to the Silt Police Department and Miner’s Claim restaurant for comment.

Jayson Boebert told the newspaper in a phone interview that he called the Silt Police Department on Sunday morning to say that he did not want to press charges.

“I don’t want nothing to happen,” he told the newspaper. “Her and I were working through a difficult conversation.”

The Daily Beast was first to report the incident.

In late December 2023, Boebert announced she would be switching districts, running in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District in 2024. Among the most conservative members of the chamber, Boebert had been expected to face a tough reelection bid in Colorado’s 3rd District in the Western part of the state.

Boebert has previously made headlines when she was was escorted out of the musical “Beetlejuice” in September 2023 after “multiple complaints” from patrons. The Colorado Republican also notably shouted during President Joe Biden’s 2022 State of the Union address as he discussed helping US veterans, and when she made an unfounded suggestion in 2021 that Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar was a terrorist, for which Boebert later apologized.

