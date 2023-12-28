READ: Maine’s secretary of state removes Trump from 2024 primary ballot

By CNN Staff, CNN

(CNN) — Maine’s top election official has removed former President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 primary ballot based on the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban.”

This move makes Maine the second state to disqualify Trump – who seeks to return to the White House and remains the GOP front-runner – after Colorado’s Supreme Court ruled to do the same earlier this month.

Read the election official’s decision below.

