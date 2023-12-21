Top US and Chinese military officials speak for the first time in over a year

By Haley Britzky and Natasha Bertrand, CNN

(CNN) — The top US and Chinese generals spoke on Thursday for the first time in over a year, marking the end of a strained silence between senior US and Chinese military officials that had deeply concerned the Pentagon.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., had a video conference call with his Chinese counterpart on Thursday, Joint Staff spokesperson Capt. Jereal Dorsey said.

Brown spoke with the People’s Liberation Army of China Chief of the Joint Staff Department Gen. Liu Zhenli, also marking the first time the two have talked since Brown became chairman.

“Gen. Brown discussed the importance of working together to responsibly manage competition, avoid miscalculations, and maintain open and direct lines of communication,” Dorsey said. “Gen. Brown reiterated the importance of the People’s Liberation Army engaging in substantive dialogue to reduce the likelihood of misunderstandings.”

Leaders of the two militaries had not spoken in more than a year after then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August 2022, which China responded to with military drills around the island. A number of high-profile incidents have occurred since then, including a Chinese spy balloon traveling across the continental US and an increase in “coercive and risky” behavior by Chinese pilots against US aircraft in the last two years over the East and South China Seas.

Restoring that communication was one of the priorities in talks last month between President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping.

“My responsibility is to make this rational and manageable, so it doesn’t result in conflict,” Biden said at the time. “That’s what I’m all about.”

US military leaders have said for months that the silence from China was of significant concern. Following Biden’s meeting with Xi, the Pentagon said this month that the policy office was in “active coordination” with Beijing to establish communication.

In June, Austin “spoke briefly” with his counterpart, then-PRC Minister of National Defense Li Shangfu, at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, but “did not have a substantive exchange.” Since then, Shangfu was fired and there has yet to be new defense minister appointed.

Asked last week if China had offered someone to speak with Austin in place of the defense minister, Pentagon spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said only that the US was “reaching out.”

Among the issues discussed between Brown and Liu Zhenli was “opening the lines of communication” between the US Indo-Pacific Command and the People’s Liberation Army Eastern and Southern Theater Commands. Adm. John Aquilino, commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, told lawmakers in April that a standing request to speak with his Chinese counterparts had been ignored the entire time he has been in the job.

“[T]he theme here is we continue to try to engage with our partner,” Aquilino said at the time, “but there’s a different opinion there.”

