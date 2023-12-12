Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics

See who spoke the most – and least – in tonight’s debate

By
Published 11:54 am

By Annette Choi, Molly English, Ethan Cohen and David Wright, CNN

(CNN) — We tracked how long each candidate talked at the third Republican primary presidential debate in Miami.

Former President Donald Trump once again didn’t participate in Wednesday evening’s event, while he remains the frontrunner in the GOP field ahead of the other candidates.

Read the latest CNN headlines from the third 2024 Republican presidential debate here.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content