New York’s highest court orders congressional districts to be redrawn
By Gloria Pazmino, CNN
(CNN) — New York’s highest court on Tuesday ordered the state to redraw its congressional maps, handing Democrats a major win as they seek to flip a key number of Republican-held seats in the upcoming 2024 election.
By a 4-3 vote, the court ordered the state to once again restart the mapmaking process. New York’s 26 congressional districts will now be shaped by the Democratic-controlled state legislature.
The decision upends a previously drawn map that led to Republicans flipping four seats, victories that helped the GOP win a majority in the House in 2022.
The decision is likely to be challenged by New York Republicans.
The fight over New York’s congressional maps stretches back to a constitutional amendment approved by voters.
