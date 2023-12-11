Families of American hostages not invited to White House Hanukkah reception

By MJ Lee, CNN

(CNN) — Several family members of US citizens believed to have been taken hostage by Hamas had asked to attend a Hanukkah reception at the White House Monday night but never received invitations, the father of a 19-year-old missing Israeli American told CNN.

Ruby Chen, whose son Itay is a reservist missing since the militant group’s October 7 attacks on Israel, said a number of the families of American hostages were in Washington, DC, this week, and had reached out to the White House asking to attend the reception but were not invited.

A White House spokesperson declined to comment.

The reception, hosted by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, celebrates the fifth night of Hanukkah. It will feature some 800 guests, according to the White House, including Holocaust survivors, lawmakers and various Jewish leaders.

There are still seven American men and one woman unaccounted for since the Israel-Hamas war began, according to the White House. Four Americans – a 4-year-old girl and three women – have been released.

After formal hostage negotiations that had been taking place in Doha, Qatar, fell apart, the Biden administration continues to be in close contact with their Israeli, Qatari and Egyptian counterparts about ways to get more hostages out, according to officials.

Since the start of the war, families of the missing Americans have had opportunities to speak or meet with the president, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Vice President Kamala Harris.

But as CNN has previously reported, the seeming lack of progress on this front is fueling the families’ anxiety. Some of the families have called on the White House to consider making a side deal with Hamas that focuses on just the American hostages, and have even floated the idea of cutting the Israeli government out of initial negotiations altogether.

Multiple families told CNN that while they felt supported by the Biden administration’s outreach and support so far, the Israeli government has, in stark contrast, been minimally engaged.

