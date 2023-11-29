US forces in Syria targeted in first attack since Thanksgiving

By Haley Britzky, CNN

(CNN) — US and coalition forces at Mission Support Site Euphrates in Syria were targeted by a single rocket attack on Wednesday, a US official said.

The rocket did not hit the base, the official said. There were no injuries or infrastructure damage reported.

Wednesday’s attack is the first since November 23. It marks at least 74 attacks on US and coalition forces since October 17, when the first occurred in the wake of Hamas’ attack on Israel.

Fighting in Gaza has been paused for six days, with negotiators continuing to work toward another potential extension of the truce between Israel and Hamas.

The US has responded over the last month with airstrikes against targets linked to Iranian-backed militias in Syria and Iraq. The Pentagon has maintained that the US has been successful in deterring any escalatory actions that would expand the conflict outside of Israel and Gaza despite the continued attacks on US forces.

