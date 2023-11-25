Trump attends college football game in key early-voting state of South Carolina

By Kate Sullivan, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump is set to attend a highly anticipated rivalry football game in South Carolina on Saturday as he campaigns in the key early-nominating state ahead of next year’s Republican presidential primary.

The Palmetto Bowl is an annual matchup between the University of South Carolina and Clemson University, the two largest universities in the state, and is taking place this year in the state capital of Columbia. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, a USC alumnus who has endorsed Trump, recently said that the former president had a “standing invitation” to attend the game.

Trump, the front-runner for the GOP nomination, maintains a commanding lead over his primary rivals in South Carolina, according to a recent CNN poll, which found the state’s former governor, Nikki Haley, as his strongest challenger but still a distant second. Haley’s campaign did not respond when asked whether the Clemson alumna would be attending Saturday’s game.

South Carolina is one of the earliest contests on the Republican nominating calendar next year, holding its GOP primary on February 24 after Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. The state was key to Trump securing the GOP presidential nod in 2016, as his victory in that year’s South Carolina primary helped shape his path to the nomination. The former president has visited the state several times this year, including most recently for a campaign event in Summerville in September.

Besides McMaster, Trump enjoys the support of several other top South Carolina Republicans, including US Sen. Lindsey Graham, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and US Reps. Joe Wilson, William Timmons and Russell Fry.

Trump’s White House bid comes as the former president is a defendant in multiple criminal cases. He faces a sweeping Georgia indictment that accuses him of being the head of a “criminal enterprise” to overturn the 2020 election in that state; a New York indictment over allegations that he falsified business records to disguise hush money payments related to the 2016 campaign; a federal indictment related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents after he left office; and a separate federal indictment over his efforts to try to overturn the 2020 election results. He has pleaded not guilty to all 91 charges and has denied any wrongdoing.

Saturday’s Palmetto Bowl won’t be Trump’s first stop at a football game this campaign cycle. The former president attended a matchup between Iowa State University and the University of Iowa in September and stopped by a tailgate before the game. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a rival for the GOP nomination, also attended the game in Ames, Iowa.

