Iowa congressional candidate’s wife convicted in 2020 voter fraud scheme

(CNN) — An Iowa woman whose husband ran for Congress and lost the GOP primary in 2020 was convicted by a federal jury Tuesday of a voter fraud scheme during the primary and general elections.

Kim Phuong Taylor, 49, of Sioux City, was convicted of 23 counts of fraudulent voting and 26 counts of providing false information in registering and voting as well as three counts of fraudulent registration, according to court records.

Her husband, Jeremy Taylor, lost the Republican primary in Iowa for the US House in 2020 but was elected as the Woodbury County supervisor in a general election that year.

Prosecutors say Kim Taylor visited households in the Vietnamese community, encouraging residents to fill out voter registration forms and absentee ballot request forms. Some of the residents couldn’t read or understand English, according to prosecutors, and she offered to help.

Kim Taylor “submitted or caused others to submit dozens of voter registrations, absentee ballot request forms, and absentee ballots containing false information,” the Justice Department said in a statement.

She also “completed and signed voter forms without voters’ permission and told others that they could sign on behalf of relatives who were not present,” the DOJ said.

Kim Taylor faces up to five years in prison on each count. A sentencing date hasn’t been set.

