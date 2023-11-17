White House tees up a fight with GOP over subpoena and interview requests

By Betsy Klein and Annie Grayer, CNN

The White House is teeing up a fight with a pair of GOP-led congressional committees, criticizing what it describes as “Congressional harassment of the President” in a new letter calling on the committees to withdraw a subpoena and a series of requests for interviews aimed White House officials with knowledge about President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents.

Earlier this week, Republican House Oversight Committee James Comer said he sent a subpoena to former White House counsel Dana Remus to discuss Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. The Kentucky Republican had previously requested that Remus to appear for a voluntary interview, but the White House did not comply.

In a letter to Comer and House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, special counsel to the president Richard Sauber writes that Remus’ requested testimony “involves the subject matter of an ongoing Special Counsel investigation.”

Special counsel Robert Hur was appointed in January to investigate after classified documents were found at Biden’s former office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC, and at his Wilmington, Delaware, home. Hur interviewed Biden on the matter in October and the Justice Department has said that he will produce a final report explaining his findings from the investigation, a standard part of a special counsel’s work.

Sauber, who was hired by the White House earlier this year to assist in the Biden administration’s response to potential investigations, calls on Comer and Jordan to “reconsider your current course of action and withdraw these subpoenas and demands for interviews.”

In response to the letter, Comer said the investigation would not be “deterred by this obstruction and will continue to follow the facts and hold President Biden accountable to the American people.”

“If President Biden has nothing to hide, then he should make his current and former staff available to testify before Congress about his mishandling of classified documents,” Comer said in a statement.

The withdrawal request exacerbates already high tensions as House Republicans are preparing to enter the last stage of their impeachment inquiry into Biden. Committee chairmen are focusing on a remaining list of high-profile interviews and starting to strategize over a final report that will likely include criminal referrals and serve as their bedrock for potential impeachment articles. Still, it’s unclear how long the effort will take or whether House Republicans leading the effort will be able to convince enough of their GOP colleagues that Biden himself committed any high crimes or misdemeanors.

It’s unclear if Remus will ultimately comply with a subpoena request. Remus helped oversee a Supreme Court nominee selection and a blitz by Biden’s team to fill vacant seats on the federal bench, and departed the White House last year.

Sauber writes that the Comer’s requests “appear to be motivated by a desire to boost your subpoena numbers … rather than any legitimate investigative interest.” He slams the committee chairmen for “consistently (misrepresenting) the documents and testimony you have received.”

“Congressional harassment of the President to score political points is precisely the type of conduct that the Constitution and its separation of powers was meant to prevent,” he said in the letter.

It comes just over a week after the House Oversight Committee issued subpoenas to Biden’s son and brother, Hunter and James Biden, as well as a Biden business associate.

The letter also rails against the Republican lawmakers for characterizing their efforts as an “impeachment inquiry” despite no authorization vote for such an inquiry at this time in the House of Representatives.

“The Constitution requires that the full House authorize an impeachment inquiry before a committee may utilize compulsory process pursuant to the impeachment power — a step the Republican House Majority has so far refused to take,” Sauber writes.

Since taking the gavel, House Speaker Mike Johnson has shifted his tone from outspoken proponent to measured realist when speaking about the inquiry.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.