Former first lady Rosalynn Carter enters hospice care



CNN

By Kaanita Iyer, CNN

(CNN) — Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care at her home in Georgia, The Carter Center announced Friday.

“Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care at home. She and President Carter are spending time with each other and their family. The Carter family continues to ask for privacy and remains grateful for the outpouring of love and support,” ﻿read the statement, released on behalf of Jason Carter, the Carters’ grandson.

Additional details about Carter, 96, were not immediately provided. The Center announced in May that the former first lady had been diagnosed with dementia.

President Carter, 99, began home hospice care in February after a series of short hospital stays.

Speaking on his grandparents’ health, Josh Carter told People Magazine in an interview published in August that “it’s clear we’re in the final chapter.”

Rosalynn Carter, he said at the time, was cognizant of her diagnosis and had signed off on the press release in which it was announced.

“She still knows who we are, for the most part – that we are family,” he told the magazine, adding: “My grandmother is still able to form new memories.”

The Carters are the longest-married presidential couple, having marked their 77th wedding anniversary in July. They recently made a surprise visit to the Plains Peanut Festival in Plains, Georgia, ahead of the former president’s 99th birthday.

Jimmy Carter was born in Plains, and grew up in the nearby community of Archery. A peanut farmer and Navy lieutenant before going into politics, the Democrat served one term as governor of Georgia and one term as president.

President Joe Biden has been advised of the couple’s health in recent months.

The president and first lady Dr. Jill Biden have “stayed in touch” with the former president’s team to “ensure that their family knows that they are certainly in the president and first lady’s thoughts,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing following the announcement of Rosalynn Carter’s diagnosis.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

CNN’s Shania Shelton contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.