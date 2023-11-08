Ocasio-Cortez warns concern ‘growing’ among young voters over the White House’s handling of Israel

By Sam Fossum and Manu Raju, CNN

Amid deep divisions among Democrats over the US response to the Israel-Hamas war, progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez warned that the White House’s position on Israel could impact President Joe Biden’s standing among young voters – a key bloc that helped propel him to the presidency in 2020.

“I think it’s significant,” the New York Democrat told CNN. “Young people have been paying attention to this issue. And before people say, you know, that this is due to social media platforms, this is an issue that I’ve been warning the party about for a long time – that young people have been increasingly concerned about the status of human rights of Palestinians for years now, and it has been growing and growing.”

She continued, “And I think what young people really want to see is an assertive stance from this administration and from our government about what we ourselves are willing to do to uphold US law.”

When asked whether she’s worried it will impact the President’s ability to win reelection next year, Ocasio-Cortez said it should be “top of mind.”

“The primary concern for everybody is the status of Palestinians and the human rights as well as Israelis too, the safety in the region,” she said. “So I try not to look at this through an electoral lens but through what the right thing to do is. But I think it’s certainly something that is, that should be top of mind when it comes to the Democratic coalition.”

