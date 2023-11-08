Mitch Landrieu expected to leave White House infrastructure coordinator role

By Arlette Saenz and Betsy Klein, CNN

Washington (CNN) — Mitch Landrieu is expected to leave his role as White House infrastructure coordinator in the coming months, a source familiar with the decision said.

Landrieu, the former mayor of New Orleans, joined the White House as a senior adviser to President Joe Biden nearly two years ago and was tasked with implementing the bipartisan infrastructure law.

Landrieu may leave by the end of the year, but the source cautioned on the exact timing.

Landrieu and his 15-person team have spent the better part of two years traveling the country looking for ways to fix America’s crumbling infrastructure and attempting to set up a system that collaborates with local communities to provide investments in roads and bridges, airports, waterways, clean air and safe water.

The president frequently shouts out Landrieu for his work implementing the law, one of Biden’s signature political achievements that has required a massive amount of implementation, and the two men have long been political allies.

The legislation will deliver $550 billion of new federal investments in America’s infrastructure over five years, including money for roads, bridges, mass transit, rail, airports, ports and waterways. The package includes a $65 billion investment in improving the nation’s broadband infrastructure and invests tens of billions of dollars in improving the electric grid and water systems. Another $7.5 billion would go to building a nationwide network of plug-in electric vehicle chargers, according to the bill text.

NBC first reported on Landrieu’s expected departure.

“We have nothing to share and no timeline to announce. We’re approaching the two-year anniversary of the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and I know Mitch is focused on highlighting the historic progress we’ve made and will continue to make,” a White House official told CNN.

