Sarah Huckabee Sanders to endorse Trump at Wednesday rally

By Kristen Holmes and Kate Sullivan, CNN

(CNN) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is expected to endorse Donald Trump for president and appear alongside her former boss during his Wednesday rally outside of Miami, a source familiar told CNN.

Trump, the 2024 Republican front-runner, is hosting the rally in Hialeah, Florida, as he skips the third GOP presidential primary debate, which is being held the same night in Miami.

The endorsement is not entirely surprising, as Sanders served as Trump’s White House press secretary and has been a staunch ally of the former president since he left office. But Sanders had declined to weigh in on the 2024 race until this point, even after Trump called her eight months ago asking for her endorsement, a source familiar with the call told CNN in March. Trump denied asking for Sanders’ endorsement in a Truth Social post at the time.

Trump, for his part, was an early endorser of Sanders’ bid for governor after publicly encouraging her to run.

Sanders’ expected endorsement, which was first reported by NBC News, comes as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is expected to endorse Trump’s GOP 2024 rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, on Monday. The popular Iowa Republican governor had initially indicated she would stay neutral in the GOP presidential primary – a decision she was attacked for by Trump. The Iowa governor’s endorsement of DeSantis could give him a much-needed boost in the state that holds the first primary nominating contest.

Sanders left her role as White House press secretary in 2019, capping what was a tumultuous tenure as Trump’s chief spokeswoman in which she repeatedly made false or misleading claims from the podium.

“I couldn’t be prouder to have the opportunity to serve my country and particularly to work for this president,” Sanders said at the time of her departure. “I’ve loved every minute – even the hard minutes.”

As CNN previously reported, the Republican National Committee was caught off guard when Trump’s campaign announced that it would hold a counterprogramming event the same night as the debate, just down the road from the Miami arena where other Republican candidates would be facing off. Trump has not attended any of the debates, citing his commanding lead in the polls.

This story has been updated with additional details.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.