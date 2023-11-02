Ivanka Trump asked court to pause her testimony, arguing she’d suffer ‘undue hardship’ if made to do so during school week

By Jeremy Herb, CNN

(CNN) — Ivanka Trump on Thursday filed an appeal to block a judge’s order for her to testify in her father’s civil fraud trial until an appeal can be heard by the New York appellate court.

The appeal asked for the higher court to pause the entire fraud trial against former President Donald Trump, two of his adult sons and his company until Ivanka Trump’s appeal can be heard.

The court denied the motion for a stay in a filing Thursday night.

New York Judge Arthur Engoron last week ordered Ivanka Trump to testify Wednesday in the trial, denying a motion from her attorney to quash a subpoena. Her attorney argued in Thursday’s filing that forcing her to testify next week presents an “undue hardship” – in part because it’s in the middle of a school week.

“Ms. Trump, who resides in Florida with her three minor children, will suffer undue hardship if a stay is denied and she is required to testify at trial in New York in the middle of a school week, in a case she has already been dismissed from, before her appeal is heard,” her appeal stated.

At the end of the filing, Ivanka Trump’s attorney asked the appeals court to stay the ruling requiring her testimony as well as a “stay of the trial.”

Her attorney has argued that the New York civil court has no jurisdiction to compel her testimony because she has not lived or worked in New York since 2017 and she is no longer a co-defendant in the case.

In June, a New York appeals court dismissed Ivanka Trump as a co-defendant, finding the claims against her were too old, because she was not part of an August 2021 agreement between New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office and the Trump Organization to toll the statute of limitations.

