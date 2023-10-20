How this Congress keeps setting records with its speaker votes, in one chart

By Christopher Hickey, CNN

The Republican-controlled 118th Congress has set many firsts.

On Jan. 3, former Speaker Kevin McCarthy became the first candidate in the majority party to lose a bid for the House speakership in 100 years. He won the gavel in the 15th round of voting, making his election the longest since before the Civil War.

Then, on Oct. 3, McCarthy then became the first House speaker in history to be removed by a motion to vacate.

Now, as the House seeks a new speaker, the 118th is the first ever Congress to need two speaker elections with multiple ballots. Rep. Jim Jordan, who on Friday lost his third round of voting and later lost in a secret ballot, is no longer a nominee.

Here is the history of multiple-ballot House speaker elections:

