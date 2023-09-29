Trump-era DOJ official can’t move Georgia election charges to federal court, judge rules

By Marshall Cohen

(CNN) — Trump-era Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark cannot move his Georgia election subversion case from state to federal court, a judge ruled Friday.

The ruling from US District Judge Steve Jones is the latest blow to the Georgia defendants who are trying to move their state prosecutions into the federal system, where they could get more favorable trial conditions or increase their chances of getting the criminal charges dropped altogether by invoking immunity protections for US government officials.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

