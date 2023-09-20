Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood is a witness in Georgia election subversion case, district attorney says

By Zachary Cohen, CNN

(CNN) — Pro-Donald Trump lawyer Lin Wood is a “witness for the state” in the Georgia election subversion case, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis revealed Wednesday.

The reference to Wood was buried in a new court filing by the DA’s office that raised potential conflicts of interest for six defense attorneys because they previously represented witnesses or other defendants in related proceedings.

Wood was previously subpoenaed by prosecutors in the Georgia probe but his status as a witness for the state was not previously known.

“Lin Wood is a witness for the State in the present case,” the court filing says.

As a witness, Wood could be subject to cross-examination by his former attorney and co-counsel who is now representing former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark in the Georgia RICO probe – creating a potential conflict of interest.

Wood, a prominent right-wing attorney and election denier, filed a series of meritless lawsuits after then-President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, which were filled with debunked theories about massive voter fraud that went nowhere in the courts.

He was never formally part of the Trump campaign’s legal team, though he promoted the same baseless claims that Trump embraced and could shed light on efforts to upend the election results in Georgia.

Wood did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.