2024 Presidential Debates Fast Facts

Published 1:10 pm

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the 2024 presidential debates.

August 23, 2023

Event Type: Republican Debate
Location: Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Hosts: Fox News, Young America’s Foundation and Rumble
Moderators: Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum
Participants: Doug Burgum, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson, Mike Pence, Vivek Ramaswamy, Tim Scott
Transcript

September 27, 2023

Event Type: Republican Debate
Location: Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Simi Valley, CA
Hosts: FOX Business, Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, Rumble and Univision
Moderators: Ilia Calderón, Dana Perino and Stuart Varney

