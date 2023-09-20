2024 Presidential Debates Fast Facts

Event Type: Republican Debate Location: Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Simi Valley, CA Hosts: FOX Business, Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, Rumble and Univision Moderators: Ilia Calderón, Dana Perino and Stuart Varney

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the 2024 presidential debates.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.