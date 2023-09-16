Man accused of carrying loaded weapon at RFK Jr. campaign event

By Andy Rose, CNN

(CNN) — A man has been accused of entering a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in Los Angeles on Friday with a loaded weapon and impersonating federal enforcement.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement Saturday they were called Friday afternoon to the campaign event for a report of a man who “had a loaded gun in a shoulder holster and a badge stating he was a U.S. Marshall.” The FBI was also at the scene.

LAPD has identified the man as 44-year-old Adrian Paul Aispuro, who has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, according to police.

Jail records show Aispuro was being held Saturday in lieu of a $35,000 bail. Public records did not indicate if Aispuro had an attorney.

Kennedy said in a Facebook post that his private security detail spotted Aispuro, adding that he is “still entertaining a hope that President Biden will allow me Secret Service protection.”

The Secret Service has said that the decision on whether to grant protection for a presidential candidate is made by the secretary of Homeland Security in consultation with congressional leadership. It is only granted within one year of Election Day except in “extraordinary” circumstances, “based on threat assessment and other factors.”

Kennedy’s father was assassinated in Los Angeles in 1968 while campaigning on the night of the California Democratic presidential primary.

