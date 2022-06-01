John Hinckley Jr. on track to have conditions of release lifted this summer, his lawyer says

By Hannah Rabinowitz and Devan Cole, CNN

John Hinckley Jr., the man who attempted to assassinate then-President Ronald Reagan in 1981, remains on track to be freed from the strict conditions of release that he’s been living with for several years, his lawyer told CNN on Wednesday.

US District Judge Paul Friedman confirmed during a hearing Wednesday morning that Hinckley is still on track for “unconditional release” in mid-June, attorney Barry Levine told CNN.

The eventual release will mark the end of decades of government oversight of Hinckley. Last September, Friedman approved a deal between the Justice Department and Hinckley for “unconditional release,” without restrictions on his movements or internet activity. The judge said at the time that the restrictions would’ve been dropped “a long, long, long time ago” had Reagan not been Hinckley’s target.

Hinckley was released from a mental hospital in 2016 and had lived for a time in Williamsburg, Virginia, with his mother, who died last year.

Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity and spent nearly 30 years at a mental hospital. Over time, he underwent extensive mental health treatment and received permission from judges to visit with his family. He eventually was granted judicial clearance to start posting music online, under his own name.

Levine said at the September 2021 hearing that there is an extensive body of evidence from independent psychologists and experts that Hinckley’s “mental disease is in full, stable and complete remission, and has been so for over three decades.” Doctors, Levine added at the time, have repeatedly concluded that Hinckley doesn’t pose a risk to the public and is sincerely committed to continuing his therapy and treatment.

Hinckley has started a YouTube page and posts videos of himself playing guitar, singing covers and original songs. He is an artist and wants to continue making music, Levine said last year.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, which runs the Reagan Library, has publicly opposed Hinckley’s full release, with the organization asserting last year that he remained dangerous.

The foundation “is saddened to hear of the decision to unconditionally release John Hinckley, Jr., the man responsible for the attempted assassination of President Reagan, a shooting that gravely wounded three other brave men,” it said in a statement last year. “Contrary to the judge’s decision, we believe John Hinckley is still a threat to others and we strongly oppose his release.”

