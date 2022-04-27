Rudy Giuliani expected to appear before January 6 committee next month

By Paula Reid, Annie Grayer, Ryan Nobles and Zachary Cohen, CNN

Rudy Giuliani is expected to appear next month before the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The expected appearance comes after months of negotiations between lawmakers and the former mayor of New York, who served as former President Donald Trump’s personal attorney for much of his presidency.

Giuliani, a central figure in Trump’s failed bid to overturn the 2020 election, was subpoenaed by the committee in January and has been engaging with lawmakers, through his lawyer, about the scope of the subpoena and whether he may be able to comply with some requests.

In its subpoena, the committee alleges Giuliani “actively promoted claims of election fraud on behalf of the former President and sought to convince state legislators to take steps to overturn the election results.” The subpoena also states Giuliani was in contact with Trump and members of Congress “regarding strategies for delaying or overturning the results of the 2020 election.”

CNN has previously reported that Giuliani oversaw efforts in December 2020 to put forward illegitimate electors from seven states that Trump lost, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the scheme.

CNN also has previously reported that Giuliani may be willing to testify about claims of election fraud but that he did not intend to waive executive or attorney-client privilege.

It is unclear whether the committee has agreed to honor Giuliani’s concerns about privilege, but he can invoke privilege protections in response to individual questions if he so chooses.

As with other witnesses under subpoena, the committee has previously said it expected Giuliani to “cooperate fully.” The committee declined to comment Wednesday on Giuliani’s expected appearance.

His upcoming appearance comes as several high-profile individuals from Trump’s inner orbit have recently spoken with the committee voluntarily. Trump’s daughter and former senior White House adviser, Ivanka Trump, was interviewed for nearly eight hours earlier this month, and her husband, Jared Kushner, has met with the panel as well. Donald Trump Jr. also is expected to meet with the committee in the coming weeks.

Giuliani also faces legal jeopardy on several other fronts. CNN has reported that federal prosecutors in New York may soon reach a charging decision regarding his foreign lobbying efforts involving Ukraine. He also faces possible fines or settlements for his actions trying to overturn the 2020 election results to favor Trump. And Dominion Voting Systems has filed a billion-dollar defamation lawsuit against Giuliani for his unfounded election fraud claims.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.