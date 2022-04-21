Donald Trump Jr. expected to meet with January 6 committee

By Zachary Cohen, Ryan Nobles and Annie Grayer, CNN

Donald Trump Jr. is expected to meet in the coming days with the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill insurrection, a source familiar with the probe told CNN.

If the interview takes place, Trump Jr. would be the latest member of the Trump family to appear before the committee. Trump’s daughter and former senior White House adviser Ivanka was interviewed for nearly eight hours and her husband, Jared Kushner, has met with the panel as well.

Trump Jr.’s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle also appeared before the committee this week after receiving a subpoena. A committee spokesman declined to comment on Trump Jr.’s expected interview.

CNN has reached out to Trump Jr.’s attorney.

The committee has text messages between Trump Jr. and then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in its possession.

CNN exclusively reported earlier this month that one of the texts handed over to the committee was sent from Donald Trump Jr. to Meadows on November 5, 2020, two days after the 2020 presidential election, as votes were still being tallied.

In that message, Donald Trump’s eldest son told Meadows, “We have operational control” to ensure his father would get a second term, with Republican majorities in the US Senate and swing state legislatures, CNN has learned.

In the text, Donald Trump Jr. lays out ideas for keeping his father in power by subverting the Electoral College process, according to the message reviewed by CNN. The text is among records obtained by the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021.

“It’s very simple,” Trump Jr. texted to Meadows on November 5, 2020, adding later in the same missive: “We have multiple paths(.) We control them all.”

In a previous statement to CNN, Trump Jr.’s lawyer Alan S. Futerfas said, “After the election, Don received numerous messages from supporters and others. Given the date, this message likely originated from someone else and was forwarded.”

Immediately before his text to Meadows describing multiple paths for challenging the election, Trump Jr. texted Meadows the following: “This is what we need to do please read it and please get it to everyone that needs to see it because I’m not sure we’re doing it.”

This story has been updated with additional developments Thursday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.