Mayorkas says DHS has ‘plans’ in response to bipartisan criticism of border move

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told CNN on Tuesday that his department is actively preparing for a potential increase in migrants next month when a Trump-era pandemic restriction lifts on the US-Mexico border amid fierce criticism from Democrats and Republicans about the Biden administration’s decision.

Asked about the pushback from both parties, Mayorkas told CNN: “I say, number one, that we have plans. We are executing on those plans.”

“I think we have to be very mindful of the fact that we are addressing enemies, and those enemies are the cartels and the smugglers, and I will not provide our plans to them. We are going to proceed with our execution, carefully, methodically, in anticipating different scenarios,” he added.

Known as Title 42, the pandemic-era order allowed US border officials to turn migrants back to Mexico or their home countries immediately, citing a public health crisis. Many Democrats on Capitol Hill fear rescinding the rule in May is not enough time for the administration to establish an adequate plan to handle the uptick in migrant crossings that’s expected to come with it.

The US has placed emphasis on regional partnerships as hundreds of thousands of migrants move throughout the hemisphere, fleeing deteriorating conditions. During his trip to Panama, Mayorkas also visited the Darien region, where migrants journey through a treacherous stretch of jungle between Colombia and Panama known as the Darien Gap as they make their way to the US-Mexico border.

Mayorkas described his Tuesday meeting with Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo Cohen and Panamanian Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes as positive.

“He had requests of us with respect to the relationship and we, of course, had requests of Panama, with respect to the challenge of regional migration,” Mayorkas said of the Panamanian President. Requests from Panama included additional resources from the US, like funding, training and technology.

The US, meanwhile, has asked Panama to deport migrants who don’t qualify for relief. “We need them to repatriate individuals who do not qualify for relief, and we need them to also explore what resettlement opportunities exist for the migrants,” Mayorkas said.

The two countries are working on reaching a migration agreement.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement Tuesday: “Secretary (of State Antony) Blinken, President Cortizo, Foreign Minister Mouynes, and Secretary Mayorkas discussed the importance of regional cooperation on irregular migration and forced displacement to promote safe, orderly, and humane migration throughout the region.”

“They also discussed strengthening our economic ties, preparations for using the June Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles to advance efforts to strengthen democracy and improve governance in the region, and the need to stand together against the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine,” he added.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

