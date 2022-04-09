Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack tests positive for Covid-19

By Greg Clary, CNN

US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, said Saturday he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has “mild” symptoms.

“I tested positive for COVID. I’m both vaccinated and boosted and thankfully my symptoms are mild,” he wrote on Twitter.

Vilsack joins other high-profile politicians in Washington who have tested positive for the virus recently, including fellow Cabinet members Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Vilsack recently traveled to Mexico to discuss trade policies between the US and Mexico.

He is not considered a close contact of President Joe Biden, per a White House official.

Garland, Raimondo and Pelosi announced their positive tests after attending the elite Gridiron Club Dinner in Washington last Saturday. President Joe Biden did not attend the dinner.

Dinner attendees had their vaccination status checked, but were not required to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test for entry.

