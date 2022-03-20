Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized ‘after experiencing flu-like symptoms’

By Joan Biskupic and Tierney Sneed, CNN

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC, on Friday evening “after experiencing flu-like symptoms,” the court’s public information office said Sunday evening.

“He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics,” the court’s press release said.

“His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two. Justice Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments,” it added.

Thomas’ hospitalization comes as the justices, all of whom are vaccinated and boosted against Covid-19, are expected to take the bench Monday morning for arguments.

This story has been updated with additional information.

Ariane de Vogue contributed to this story.