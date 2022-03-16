DOJ charges retired Chinese agent in attempt to smear congressional candidate in New York

By Katelyn Polantz and Kara Scannell, CNN

The Justice Department has filed charges against a retired Chinese intelligence agent for trying to smear a congressional candidate in the US to prevent him from being elected, according to a criminal complaint in the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

Qiming Lin is accused of conspiring to harass and surveil the candidate, described as a former student leader in the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989 who then came to the US.

The candidate running for the House of Representatives is Xiong Yan, a person familiar with the matter told CNN. Yan is seeking the Democratic nomination for a seat representing the eastern part of New York’s Long Island. According to his campaign website, he was a pastor in Queens and served in the US Army. He was a graduate student at Beijing University Law School and came to the United States in 1992, his website says.

Federal investigators are “investigating a scheme to undermine the candidacy of a U.S.-based Chinese dissident for the U.S. Congress in the general election of 2022 in order to prevent that candidate from drawing additional public attention to himself and his political speech,” according to the complaint, made public on Wednesday.

“I further assess that Lin was seeking to undermine the Victim’s candidacy because of the Victim’s past status as a student leader of the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989,” an FBI agent wrote to the court.

The case dates back to September 2021, when Lin reached out to a private investigator to gather information about the congressional candidate. The FBI said on Wednesday that Lin is retired from China’s Ministry of State Security and still lives in China.

“Based on my experience and training, I assess that Lin continued to act on behalf of the MSS even if ostensibly retired,” FBI agent Jason Schwartz wrote in the complaint.

The private investigator reported their interactions to the FBI, allowing law enforcement to listen to interactions between the two. On one phone call that law enforcement listened to, Lin said to the private investigator, “Right now we don’t want him to be elected,” according to the complaint.

In another call, Lin told the private investigator, “If you don’t find anything after following him for a few weeks, can we manufacture something?”

On Lin’s calls with the private investigator, Lin floated the idea of creating a scandal about the congressional candidate, such as accusing him of stealing or having an extramarital affair. Lin also discussed planting a female campaign staffer to record having a relationship with the candidate, according to the complaint.

“There are, uh, some-some, uh who speak negatively about China,” Lin told the investigator, saying that if the investigator could get information, “then this side will hold you in very high regards in the future.”

Lin discussed paying the private investigator on a trip he planned to the US following the Winter Olympics in Beijing this year. He made clear that price was no issue, the FBI noted.

The criminal complaint also makes clear that the case is not just about one man trying to smear another — and has broader implications for American politics.

The case was unsealed ahead of a news conference planned at the Justice Department’s headquarters in Washington, DC, about a “significant” national security matter related to transnational repression, meaning a foreign government’s attempts to silence dissidents in the US.

