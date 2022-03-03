Supreme Court allows Kentucky’s GOP attorney general to defend controversial abortion law

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

The Supreme Court on Thursday cleared the way for Kentucky’s Republican attorney general to step in to defend a controversial abortion law, after the Democratic governor declined to continue doing so.

The law restricts a standard second-trimester abortion method known as “dilation and evacuation” that is used after 15 weeks of pregnancy. It was signed into law in 2018 but has so far been blocked by the courts.

The Supreme Court’s ruling doesn’t address the constitutionality of the law. Instead, the dispute involved a procedural issue: whether the attorney general could step in to defend the law after other state officials said they would no longer pursue an appeal.

The court’s 8-1 decision revives the case at hand and will make it easier for states that elect their attorneys general to defend laws when a state official from an opposing party has a different viewpoint.

Thursday’s opinion comes as the justices allowed Texas’ strict six-week abortion ban to remain in effect and as they are considering the future of Roe v. Wade in a case concerning a restrictive abortion law in Mississippi.

The decision wasn’t a complete surprise because during oral arguments last month in a case that raised some similar legal issues, Justice Stephen Breyer accidentally gave away the result of the Kentucky case even before the opinion had been released.

Kentucky is one of several states where attorneys general are elected — giving rise to potential conflicts if the governor of a state is of a different party. Abortion providers expressed concern that it the state’s attorney general in the case at hand prevailed, the legal dispute would continue.

