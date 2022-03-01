How to watch the Texas primary election

By Rachel Janfaza, CNN

It’s Election Day in Texas, where voters in the Lone Star State are heading to the polls in the first primary of the 2022 election cycle. The primary races will set the scene for several key races up and down the Texas ballot this year, including the Lone Star State’s gubernatorial and attorney general elections. Tuesday’s primary is the first election to be held under Texas’ new elections law, which made significant changes to voting procedures in the state.

Candidates need to win more than 50% of the vote in order to avoid a runoff. Any races that advance to a runoff will take place on May 24.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time does CNN’s coverage start?

CNN’s TV coverage on Tuesday night will be focused on President Joe Biden’s State of the Union.

Results will be available on CNN.com.

What time do polls close?

Polls for in-person Election Day voting in Texas open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. local time. Most of Texas is on Central Time, but the western tip of the state around El Paso is on Mountain Time.

Texans were also able to early vote in-person from February 14 to February 25, and some were eligible to mail in their ballots.

