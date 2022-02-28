Biden to celebrate Black History Month at White House event

By Maegan Vazquez, CNN

President Joe Biden will mark Black History Month with an event at the White House on Monday, just on the heels of announcing he plans to nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Black woman, to the US Supreme Court.

The Black History Month celebration is expected to be the only public event the President attends on Monday amid the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Aside from the event, Biden’s public schedule for Monday included a secure call with American allies to discuss the latest developments in the conflict.

First lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge and UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield are among administration officials expected to be in attendance at Monday’s Black History Month event.

The President has long touted the gender parity and diversity of his Cabinet, which includes several firsts. Austin, for example, is the first Black person to lead the Defense Department, and Harris is the first woman, first Black person and first person of South Asian descent to become vice president.

Since the start of Black History Month at the beginning of February, the Biden White House has held several events to mark the month’s significance — including convening Black Cabinet members for a roundtable discussion and setting up an exhibit highlighting pioneering Black Americans is on display at the Executive Residence.

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus, civil rights leaders and leadership for the Divine Nine — a council of historically African-American fraternities and sororities — are also expected to be in attendance, according to the White House.

The FBI indicated last week that the bureau is still investigating “ongoing nationwide bomb threats” targeting historically Black colleges and universities, houses of worship and other institutions.

A total of 57 institutions across the country were targeted from January 4 to February 16, the FBI said in a statement. On the first day of Black History Month, at least 16 HBCUs received threats.

