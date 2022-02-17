Nick Kristof cannot run for governor in Oregon, state Supreme Court says

By Rachel Janfaza, CNN

The Oregon Supreme Court on Thursday said Nick Kristof cannot run for governor because he does not meet residency requirements in the state, a decision that the former New York Times journalist said he would not challenge.

The Oregon Secretary of State last month ruled that Kristof was ineligible to run for governor because he had not lived in the state for three years prior to the upcoming election, citing that Kristof had been a New York resident up until December 2020.

The Oregon Supreme Court upheld the Secretary of State’s decision with a unanimous ruling, despite Kristof’s attempt to challenge the decision.

“Today, in a mandamus proceeding initiated by relator Nicholas Kristof, the Oregon Supreme Court held ‘resident’ in Article V, section 2, took its meaning from the legal concept of domicile, that is, the place where a person lives with the intent to remain indefinitely,” the Oregon Supreme Court said in a press release accompanying its decision.

Following the release of the decision, Kristof said in a statement he would “respect the court’s decision and will not pursue this further.”

“The Supreme Court has spoken. And while we are disappointed in the decision, we respect its ruling and thank the justices for their thoughtful consideration on this matter,” Kristof said.

In his previous petition to challenge the Secretary of State’s decision, Kristof had “argued that the secretary had construed the constitutional term ‘resident’ too narrowly and that, properly construed, it was possible for a person to be a resident in two places at the same time.”

