Top aide to Mark Meadows met with January 6 committee

By Ryan Nobles, Whitney Wild, Zachary Cohen and Annie Grayer, CNN

Ben Williamson, a top aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, met on Tuesday with the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, according to several sources familiar with the meeting.

Williamson was in the West Wing of the White House while the attack on the US Capitol was underway. One source says his meeting with the select committee was conducted virtually and lasted between six and seven hours.

His cooperation with the committee is significant, given that his boss, Meadows, is currently facing possible criminal contempt of Congress charges because of his lack of cooperation with the committee.

A spokesman for the committee declined to comment on Williamson’s appearance.

