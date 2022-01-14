Biden to hold press conference Wednesday at the White House

By Betsy Klein, CNN

President Joe Biden is set to hold a news conference marking his first year in office next Wednesday, January 19, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Friday.

“Next Wednesday, the President will hold a formal press conference at 4:00 p.m. in the afternoon,” Psaki told reporters at the press briefing.

Psaki continued, “Look forward to seeing you there, and the President looks forward to speaking directly to the American people.”

Though Biden has fielded questions from the press informally following remarks and during departures and arrivals at the White House, he has not held a formal press conference since he addressed reporters at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 2, 2021.

Biden held nine total press conferences, including six solo and three joint press conferences with other world leaders, in his first year in office, according to data tracked by the American Presidency Project at the University of California at Santa Barbara. By comparison, then-President Donald Trump held 21 total press conferences his first year in office, then-President Barack Obama held 16 press conferences in his first year in office, and then-President George W. Bush held 14 press conferences during the same time, per USCB data.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.