Sotomayor to appear remotely for Supreme Court hearing on vaccine rules, but is not ill, court says

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

Justice Sonia Sotomayor will not take the bench Friday to hear challenges to the Biden administration’s vaccine and testing requirements, but she is not ill, the court said.

She has elected to participate in oral arguments remotely from her chambers. A court spokesperson says “she is not ill.”

Sotomayor is fully vaccinated and the court announced last week that she had received her booster shot. But she has been the only justice routinely wearing a mask during previous oral arguments, likely due to the fact that she suffers from diabetes.

All of the justices are fully vaccinated, the court has said, and they have all received booster shots.

In addition, two lawyers — Ohio’s Solicitor General Benjamin M. Flowers, and Louisiana Solicitor General Elizabeth Murrill — will participate remotely Friday by telephone. A court spokesman declined to say whether the attorneys were ill, but the court’s website mandates that arguing attorneys planning to attend argument must take a PCR Covid test on the morning before argument.

This marks the first time an attorney this term will participate remotely, the court’s spokeswoman said. Earlier in the term, Justice Brett Kavanaugh participated remotely from a handful or arguments after testing positive for Covid, and Justice Neil Gorsuch also called in to arguments when he was suffering from a stomach bug.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.