Biden rings in new year, says there’s ‘no quit in America’

In a New Year’s Eve message Friday, President Joe Biden said he’s “more optimistic about America’s future than I’ve ever been.”

“We learned again this year what we’ve always known: There’s no quit in America,” Biden said in a pre-recorded video airing on ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rocking Eve with Ryan Seacrest.”

“No matter how tough the challenge, how high the obstacles, we always overcome. This virus has been tough, but we’ve been tougher.”

Biden, who was joined by First Lady Jill Biden and their new puppy, Commander, struck an optimistic tone entering 2022, observing, “You know, at our best, we’ve taken every crisis we face and turned it into an opportunity to be a stronger and a better nation.”

The First Lady paid tribute to front-line workers, praising “the dedication shown by the doctors and nurses, educators and parents, first responders and all front-line and essential workers,” and paying tribute to members of the military and their families, “who stand guard over our freedom all over the world and here at home.”

