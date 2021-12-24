Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich sues Jan. 6 committee to block access to his financial records

By Mary Kay Mallonee, CNN

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich on Friday sued the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot to prevent it from obtaining his financial documents from JP Morgan, which is also named in the lawsuit.

The move comes after the committee last month subpoenaed Budowich and other Trump allies involved in planning “Stop the Steal” rallies, including at the Ellipse in Washington, DC, before the US Capitol attack.

“Budowich complied with the subpoena, producing more than 1,700 pages of documents and providing roughly four hours of sworn testimony,” the lawsuit said.

Budowich claimed in the lawsuit the documents “were sufficient to identify all account transactions for the time period December 19, 2020 to January 31, 2021 in connection with the Ellipse Rally.”

“The Select Committee wrongly seeks to compel Mr. Budowich’s financial institution to provide private banking information to the Select Committee that it lacks the lawful authority to seek and to obtain.,” the suit said.

In its subpoena letter, the committee said Budowich “reportedly solicited a 501c(4) organization to conduct a social media and radio advertising campaign encouraging attendance at the January 6th Ellipse rally and advancing unsupported claims about the result of the election.”

The committee cited information on file with the panel to claim that Budowich directed approximately $200,000 from a source or sources to the 501(c)(4) that was “not disclosed to the organization to pay for the advertising campaign.”

Budowich was a senior adviser for the Trump 2020 campaign, specifically working with Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle. He is a longtime right-wing political operative, working as senior communications adviser for Ron DeSantis during his successful campaign for governor of Florida in 2018 and once served as executive director of the Tea Party Express.

