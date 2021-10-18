Trump to appear in video deposition Monday in case about 2015 alleged assault at Trump Tower

By Chandelis Duster and Kara Scannell, CNN

Former President Donald Trump is set to appear in a video deposition on Monday for a case involving an alleged assault during a 2015 demonstration outside of Trump Tower.

His video deposition follows an order from New York state Supreme Court Judge Doris Gonzalez.

The case centers around a lawsuit filed in 2015 by a group self-described as “human rights activists of Mexican origin” who were protesting Trump’s rhetoric on immigration in front of Trump Tower in September of that year.

The men allege that Trump’s then-head of security, Keith Schiller, hit one of the protesters, Efrain Galicia, in the head after Galicia tried to stop Schiller from taking their large cardboard signs, which read, “Trump: Make America Racist Again.”

The lawsuit alleges that when Galicia tried to hold onto one of the signs, Schiller ripped it away from him, tearing it to pieces. Lawyers for the plaintiffs want to question Trump to discern whether he is responsible for his employees’ conduct outside Trump Tower that day.

“After defendants spent years unsuccessfully fighting to keep Donald Trump from testifying under oath, we will be taking his testimony in this case on Monday,” Benjamin Dictor, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said in a statement last week. “We look forward to presenting this case, including Mr. Trump’s video testimony, to the jury at his trial.”

CNN has reached out to attorneys for Trump for comment.

Earlier this month, the former president was ordered by another New York judge to answer questions under oath by December 23 in the defamation lawsuit brought by former “The Apprentice” contestant Summer Zervos. Zervos accused Trump of defamation when he denied her allegations of sexual assault. Trump has denied the assault.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.