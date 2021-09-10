The week in 11 headlines
By Sonnet Swire, CNN
This week, President Joe Biden outlined a more aggressive strategy to combat Covid-19 and announced new vaccine and testing requirements that could impact more than 100 million Americans. Meanwhile, the nation marks 20 years since the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
Monday
- Jobless Americans left scrambling after pandemic unemployment benefits end
- Pretrial hearings for alleged 9/11 plotters set to resume at Guantanamo this week
Tuesday
- Texas governor signs voting restrictions bill into law
- Biden on Hurricane Ida relief efforts: ‘We’re not going home til this gets done’
Wednesday
- Biden pushes economic agenda while honoring labor unions at White House
- Schumer on $3.5 trillion bill: ‘We’re moving full speed ahead’
Thursday
- Biden announces new vaccine mandates that could cover 100 million Americans
- Justice Department sues Texas over six-week abortion ban
- Flight lands in Qatar after Taliban cleared Americans and others to leave Afghanistan
Friday
- Joe Biden tries to push the nation past the 9/11 era as he commemorates 20th anniversary of the attacks
- Americans turn pessimistic amid concerns over economy and coronavirus
And that was the week in 11 headlines.
