Seven US Capitol Police officers sue former President Trump, Stop the Steal organizers over January 6 riot

By Whitney Wild and Chandelis Duster, CNN

Seven US Capitol Police officers are suing former President Donald Trump, Stop the Steal rally organizers and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of spreading lies, using White supremacist sentiments to attempt to overthrow the 2020 election, and ultimately bearing responsibility for the riot that injured more than 140 officers on January 6.

“Plaintiffs and their fellow law enforcement officers risked their lives to defend the Capitol from a violent, mass attack — an attack provoked, aided, and joined by Defendants in an unlawful effort to use force, intimidation, and threats to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 Presidential election,” says the lawsuit, which was filed Thursday in US District Court for the District of Columbia.

“Because of Defendants’ unlawful actions, Plaintiffs were violently assaulted, spat on, tear-gassed, bear-sprayed, subjected to racial slurs and epithets, and put in fear for their lives,” the lawsuit says. “Plaintiffs’ injuries, which Defendants caused, persist to this day.”

The new lawsuit is the latest in a string of legal actions against the former President designed to hold him liable for the deadly US Capitol insurrection.

CNN has reached out to a Trump spokesperson for comment. Trump has previously denied any responsibility for the attack at the US Capitol.

The 71-page lawsuit also alleges the defendants spread false claims of election fraud and “incited violence against members of Congress and the law enforcement officers whose job it was to protect them.”

Among the defendants are alleged members of the far-right extremist groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, who are now facing criminal charges for their alleged roles in the riot.

Last month, police officers who defended the Capitol on January 6 testified during a hearing before the House select committee investigating the events of that day. Their accounts made clear that they are still dealing with physical and mental trauma from the attack.

Earlier this year, two US Capitol Police officers sued Trump for inciting the crowd and said they suffered physical and emotional damages because he allegedly “inflamed, encouraged, incited (and) directed” the mob that stormed the Capitol. Democratic lawmakers, including former House impeachment manager Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, have also sued Trump and his associates over the attack.

Thursday’s lawsuit comes a few days after the US Capitol Police’s Office of Professional Responsibility determined the USCP officer who shot and killed pro-Trump rioter Ashli Babbitt on January 6 will not face any disciplinary action.

