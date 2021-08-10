Biden on Cuomo’s resignation: ‘I respect the governor’s decision’

CNN - US Politics

By Jasmine Wright, CNN

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he respects New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s decision to resign after the President called on Cuomo to step down last week following an official report that said Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women.

“I respect the governor’s decision,” Biden said after delivering remarks on the passage of his infrastructure bill in the East Room, in response to a reporter’s question.

“I respect the decision he made,” he added.

Biden said last week that he believed Cuomo should resign after a report by the New York attorney general’s office found that the New York governor sexually harassed 11 women.

“I think he should resign. I understand that the state legislature may decide to impeach. I don’t know that for a fact,” Biden had told reporters following remarks on Covid-19.

The President had said in March that he believed Cuomo should resign if New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation substantiated the allegations. The New York attorney general’s investigation found that Cuomo harassed current and former state employees, as well as a number of women outside of state government, James said, as the office released a lengthy report on the investigation.

James said Tuesday that her investigation found that Cuomo engaged in “unwelcome and nonconsensual touching,” and made comments of a “suggestive” sexual nature. James said that the conduct created a “hostile work environment for women.”

Cuomo has denied all of the allegations, saying he never touched anyone inappropriately, but acknowledged that some of his behavior made others uncomfortable.

He continued to skirt the line between apology and excuses during his remarks on Tuesday, thanking the women who came forward with “sincere” complaints, but — as he did earlier this year — he insisted that he was, politically, the victim of evolving social norms.

“In my mind, I’ve never crossed the line with anyone. But I didn’t realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn,” Cuomo said. “There are generational and cultural shifts that I just didn’t fully appreciate. And I should have — no excuses.”

Biden said he believed the impact of the governor’s resignation was “all on Andrew Cuomo and his decision to make that judgment,” when asked how it effects the Democratic Party.

