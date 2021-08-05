READ: Congressional Budget Office report on the bipartisan infrastructure plan and what it costs

CNN - US Politics

The Congressional Budget Office offers lawmakers an assessment of how much legislation will cost the US taxpayer if implemented. A new report from the CBO out Thursday says a bipartisan infrastructure plan, currently making its way through the Senate, would add $256 billion to the projected federal deficits over the next decade.

