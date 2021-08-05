Skip to Content
READ: Congressional Budget Office report on the bipartisan infrastructure plan and what it costs

The Congressional Budget Office offers lawmakers an assessment of how much legislation will cost the US taxpayer if implemented. A new report from the CBO out Thursday says a bipartisan infrastructure plan, currently making its way through the Senate, would add $256 billion to the projected federal deficits over the next decade.

Read that report below:

