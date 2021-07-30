READ: Notes from December 2020 phone call between Trump and Justice Department officials

CNN - US Politics

Former President Donald Trump pressured acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to declare that the election was corrupt in an attempt to help Republican members of Congress try to overturn the election result, according to notes of a December 2020 call Trump held with Rosen and acting deputy attorney general Richard Donoghue.

Read Donoghue’s notes here:

