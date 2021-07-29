READ: Bipartisan infrastructure plan 57-page summary

CNN - US Politics

The Senate voted 67-32 on Wednesday to begin debate on a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, advancing a critical part of President Joe Biden’s agenda in Congress, though the legislative text itself is still being written by negotiators.

While the bill is still being finalized, CNN on Thursday obtained a 57-page summary of what elements would be included in the plan. Read that summary below.

