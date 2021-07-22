Biden administration preparing sanctions on Cuban regime

CNN - US Politics

By Kylie Atwood and Patrick Oppmann, CNN

The Biden administration is preparing to sanction individual members of the Cuban regime and a government special forces unit known as the Boinas Negras for human rights abuses, according to a source familiar with the plans.

This move is expected as soon as Thursday and will call out violators of human rights abuses in the country in a very public way.

The “black berets” — identified locally as the Boinas Negras and formally known as the National Special Brigade of the Ministry of the Interior — are an elite Cuban special forces unit that the government has deployed to crack down on protesters following the widespread anti-government demonstrations on the communist island.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Wednesday that the Treasury Department is “exploring” sanctions on “Cuban officials responsible for violence, oppression, human rights violations against those peaceful protesters.”

Price said he was “not in a position to detail now what any potential sanctions might look like, what authorities we might use, but we are certainly looking at ways that we can hold accountable those Cuban regime officials who have been responsible for what we’ve seen,” but added that the administration is “confident there is more room” for additional sanctions.

The top State Department official for Western Hemisphere Affairs also indicated that sanctions are forthcoming, writing on Twitter Wednesday, “We are going to focus on applying hard-hitting sanctions on regime officials responsible for the brutal crackdown.”

“Cuban officials responsible for violence, repression, & human rights violations against peaceful protestors in Cuba must be held accountable,” acting assistant secretary Julie Chung wrote.

The Biden administration will use authorities from the Global Magnitsky Act — which allows for sanctions against those involved in significant human rights abuses or corruption — to sanction Boinas Negras.

Earlier this week, the Biden administration announced it would review a policy on remittances in the wake of the historic protests on the island.

The “Remittance Working Group” will work to “identify the most effective way to get remittances directly into the hands of the Cuban people,” a senior administration official said. Administration officials have also said they are looking into ways to get internet access to Cubans amid government-imposed communications blackouts.

“We have seen the actions that the Cuban Government has taken in the context of these peaceful demonstrations — the internet crackdowns, the blockages, the efforts on the part of the regime to stifle the voice of the Cuban people, to stifle their access to information — and so we are exploring options with both Congress and the private sector to that effect,” Price said.

Protests broke out across the island nation earlier this month as Cubans complained about a lack of food and medicine as the country undergoes a grave economic crisis aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic and US sanctions. Activists say hundreds of demonstrators were detained during the days of unrest.

CNN’s Jennifer Hansler contributed to this report.