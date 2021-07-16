Federal judge blocks new DACA applications

CNN - US Politics

By Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

A federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled that Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the Obama-era program shielding certain undocumented immigrants from deportation, is illegal and blocked new applicants.

The ruling from Judge Andrew Hanen would bar future applications but does not immediately cancel current permits for hundreds of thousands of people.

