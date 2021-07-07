Minnesota Republican congressman announces reoccurrence of kidney cancer

CNN - US Politics

By Annie Grayer and Daniella Diaz, CNN

Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn announced a reoccurrence of his kidney cancer on Wednesday. The Minnesota lawmaker was first diagnosed with stage IV kidney cancer on February 15, 2019, and had been receiving care at Rochester’s Mayo Clinic.

“Over the weekend, recent tests conducted at the Mayo Clinic revealed a reoccurrence of my kidney cancer. The new diagnosis was surprising considering that just 14 weeks ago no cancer was detected,” Hagedorn said in a statement.

Hagedorn said that his diagnosis has not prevented him from doing his job and that he has no intentions of slowing down.

“Since initially being diagnosed with advanced kidney cancer 29 months ago, my doctors consider my response to treatment and recovery as exceptional. Since that time, I have maintained a full, active schedule in Congress, campaigned aggressively for re-election, and lived and enjoyed life to the fullest,” he said.

“Be assured, I will continue to fight for America and serve the people of Minnesota’s First Congressional District with the highest level of energy and enthusiasm.”

Despite the news of his cancer’s recurrence, Hagedorn said that he and his doctors are “very encouraged by a new FDA-approved cure that is available to attack this type of cancer.”

Hagedorn shared that his recent diagnosis shows the importance of early detection and treatment.

“I encourage anyone who has missed annual medical exams and cancer screenings to please make an appointment today. It could save your life.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.