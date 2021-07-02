The week in 12 headlines
By Sonnet Swire, CNN
This week, President Joe Biden reprised his role of consoler-in-chief in south Florida as US and coalition troops prepared to leave Afghanistan for good. Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed ahead with a Capitol Riot probe and New York prosecutors charged the Trump Organization for an alleged tax scheme.
Monday
- Supreme Court gives victory to transgender student who sued to use bathroom
- White House defends airstrikes as ‘necessary, appropriate and a deliberate action’
Tuesday
- Biden touts bipartisan infrastructure deal in Wisconsin: ‘This is a generational investment’
- More than 1 million migrants arrested at the US-Mexico border since October
Wednesday
- Only two House Republicans vote for the January 6 select committee
- ‘We have to act and act fast:’ Biden says climate change is driving wildfires and historic heat wave
Thursday
- ‘Never give up hope’: Biden reprises role as consoler-in-chief during South Florida visit
- Prosecutors charge Trump Organization with a 15-year tax scheme
- Election to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom set for September 14
Friday
- US races to find safe haven for Afghan translators in Central Asia as troop withdrawal nears
- ‘This is historic progress:’ Biden touts economic recovery after US added 850,000 jobs in June
- More than a dozen US Capitol rioters have now pleaded guilty
And that was the week in 12 headlines.
